Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner as they had a reunion of sorts while attending the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

The Indian actress is seen taking a selfie while posing with Danielle and Sophie, their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what’s happening on stage.

She captioned it: “About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!”

Priyanka Chopra also shared a candid picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories and called it “My happy place”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy with the filming of the American spy series ‘Citadel’ since the past few weeks.

It’s a known fact that when Priyanka takes up a project, she puts her heart and soul into it, from sleeping on aeroplanes in order to make way for her watertight schedules to modifying her biological clock as per the time zones across the globe, the international star leaves no stone unturned to put up terrific performances that win the audience over and over again.

And those, who work hard, deserve a downtime once in a while where they could rejuvenate and strike back with a greater force.

Priyanka took some time off from her busy schedule to spend time in the cool blue waters of the Mediterranean sea. The actress went scuba diving accompanied by her brother-in-law Franklin Nathaniel Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra and the camera crew of Citadel. She checked into her Instagram from the Spanish coast of Villajoyosa and shared several mesmerising pictures from her Sunday outing.

