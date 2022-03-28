Oscars Awards 2022 had the audience shocked after actors Will Smith and Chris Rock had an unscripted on-stage altercation. The Hollywood actor went up to the stage and slapped across the comedian’s face. The video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

The incident happened when the comedian took the Oscars stage to present the best documentary award and joked about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian began by saying, “Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can’t win. He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?”

Will Smith did not take this joke lightly and smacked Chris Rock. While the incident will echo through eternity but this is not the first time that the King Richard actor lost his cool and slapped in public. He once snapped at a reporter who tried to kiss him on the cheek once.

Back in 2012 when the Hollywood actor appeared in Moscow for the premiere of his film Men in Black 3, a Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk decided to pucker up and attempted to kiss the star as he paraded on the red carpet. However, Smith described the incident at the time as ‘just awkward’.

Will Smith later appeared on David Letterman’s show and explained his actions. He said, “I didn’t beat up a guy!,” and went on to add that the prankster said to him, “I’m your biggest fan, can I have a hug?’ So I go to give this joker a hug, and he tries to lean in and kiss me!”

While Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk did apologize to the Hollywood actor, he didn’t learn his lesson and tried repeating that stunt on other celebrities as well. Brad Pitt even got a restraining order against the prankster.

Watch the video of Will Smith slapping the reporter below:

