K-pop superband BTS members Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards to celebrate some of their favourite Pixar and Disney movies, including Oscar winner ‘Coco’ and the Will Smith-starring live-action ‘Aladdin’.

Jimin cited ‘Coco’ as one of his favorites, to which RM added, “It’s a real masterpiece. I watched it three times and I cried a lot,” reports ‘Variety’.

“Truly, Pixar is unbelievable,” V said.

“Disney movies stimulate emotion well,” Jin added.

While RM said he did not cry watching ‘Coco’, he did give a shout-out to Smith for the live-action ‘Aladdin’ that grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2019.

Added J-Hope, “I really liked ‘Aladdin.'”

BTS’ appearance came during the Oscar telecast after Disney won a couple prizes at the ceremony.

The live-action ‘Cruella’ took home the Oscar for costume design, while ‘Encanto’ was awarded best animated feature. BTS favourite ‘Coco’ won two Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including animated feature and original song for ‘Remember Be’.

BTS was previously in the news when the global recorded music market grew by 18.5 per cent in 2021, driven by growth in paid subscription streaming, according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Figures released Tuesday in IFPI’s Global Music Report show total revenues for 2021 were $25.9 billion, reports ‘Variety’.

While the free version of the report does not attach numbers to all of the rankings, they’re pretty fascinating anyway:

The top 10 global artists, based on “consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption”, are:

BTS

Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber

Seventeen

Olivia Rodrigo

The top 10 global digital singles were:

The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ (2.15 billion streams)

The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber ‘Stay’ (2.07 bn)

Dua Lipa ‘Levitating’ (1.88 bn)

BTS ‘Butter’ (1.76 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Drivers License’ (1.73 bn)

Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) ‘Peaches’ (1.72 bn)

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ (1.61 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’ (1.61. bn)

Lil Nas X ‘Montero’ (1.6 bn)

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ (1.57 bn)

The top 10 all-format albums were:

Adele ’30’

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’

Justin Bieber ‘Justice’

Ed Sheeran “=”

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’

Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia’

The Kid Laroi ‘Fa-Love’ (mixtape)

ABBA ‘Voyage’

Morgan Wallen ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Doja Cat ‘Planet Her’

And, for good measure, the top-selling vinyl titles across the world were:

Adele ’30’ (862,000 global units)

Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ (397,000)

Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ (346,000)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ (339,000)

Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ (335,000)

Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (325,000)

The Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ (283,000)

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ (274,000)

Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ (272,000)

Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ (270,000)

According to ‘Variety’, the report notes that paid subscription streaming revenues increased by 21.9 per cent to $12.3 billion, with 523 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2021.

