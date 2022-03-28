Everyone’s hot gossip for the day is Hollywood actor Will Smith losing his cool and smacking the sh*t out of comedian Chris Rock on the Oscar stage after the latter took an unwanted diss at his side, Jada Pinkett Smith. From Gauahar Khan to Neetu Kapoor, here’s what the celeb now have to say on this.

For the unversed, after the comedian/actor compared Jada’s hair to G.I Jane 2, the Aladdin actor was seen storming off to the Oscar stage and striking the comedian right across his face.

Social media is currently on fire, as celebrities from all industries as well as netizens are sharing memes and reactions after witnessing the ugly spat between Will Smith and Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith. Keeping aside all the reactions, actress Gauahar Khan’s view on this has caught our reactions.

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan is quite known for speaking up about whatever is in her mind and heart. After seeing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Oscars 2021, Gauahar was spontaneous to share her views on it via her Twitter handle. The actress’ Tweet read, “Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist, !!! Comedians at risk, #NewAge #Notolerance. Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.”

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

Well, we feel many others would have the same view too.

Other than this, actress Neetu Kapoor also took it to her Instagram handle to share her views on the whole mishap. Her story, dripping of sarcasm read, “And they say women can never control their emotions…”

Bollywood actors like Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudhary, and Varun Dhawan also shared their take on the same.

Jada Pinkett Smith is yet to share her views on her husband Will Smith slapping fellow comedian and actor, Chris Rock on stage over a mere joke.

