This morning we all woke to a shocking video from the 94th Academy Awards that saw Will Smith in a never-seen-before Avatar. Will took his maiden Best Actor Oscar Award for his role in Richard Williams in. Minutes before receiving the prestigious award, Will left everyone shocked when he landed a punch on comedian Chris Rock in front of a billion of audience – some in the Dolby Theatre and some watching at home.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Chris cracked a joke about Will’s wife actor Jada Pinkett-Smith which clearly didn’t go down well with the actor or even Jada as she was captured rolling her eyes.

Advertisement

Now latest report state that comedian Chris Rock has refused to take any legal action against Will Smith’s action at the Oscars. Los Angeles Police Department has issued a statement and revealed the same. The statement read, “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

However, after receiving the award, Will Smith apologised but not Chris Rock. He said in his acceptance speech, ““I wanna apologize to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father! … Love will make you do crazy things.”

Will was also seen breaking down during the speech as he added, “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s okay.”

Internet is also divided into two- while one half thinks that Will was right to stand for his wife’s ‘honour’ while the others think that there’s no place for violence.

Must Read: Will Smith, Before Chris Rock, Once Slapped A Reporter & Said: “I Go To Give This Joker A Hug & He Tries To Lean In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube