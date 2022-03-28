In general Oscars are a dull affair, but this year it just got interesting. Hollywood actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock has become the highlight of the 94th Academy Awards that took place tonight. The incident even shocked several audience members including Hollywood celebrities.

The Hollywood actor’s move seemingly left the internet divided. Some lauded the actor for being protective of his wife, others have argued that using violence on a prestigious stage like the Oscars isn’t a good move. So what led King Richard actor to take such a drastic step? Let’s take a look.

Chris Rock took the Oscars stage to present the best documentary award and joked about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He said, “Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can’t win. He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?”

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the #Oscars. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” pic.twitter.com/rS9wZ10d2V — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2022

For the unversed, the Pursuit of Happiness actor’s wife Jada has a condition called alopecia, which causes excessive hair fall. She has spoken about her condition on several platforms in the past. When Chris joked about the condition, Jada was seen rolling her eyes at the very mention of it. It is then Will took matters in his hand and went to stage to slap him. The actor was even heard saying, “Keep my wife out of your f****** mouth.”

So what is the GI Jane 2 Joke?

G.I. Jane is a Ridley Scott directorial which was released in 1997. In the film, Demi Moore plays the role of Jordan who took Navy Seal training who beat many of her male contemporaries. In order to complete her training, she shaves her head and she later goes on to become the titular G.I. Jane.

