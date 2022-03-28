Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most-followed and liked celebrities in the music industry not just for her hit pop songs but also for the way she confidently carries herself. Several fellow artists have expressed their affection for the singer in the past and did you know one of them was her current beau A$AP Rocky. A few years back, the current ‘it couple’ of the internet performed together at a live show and Rocky was even spotted grabbing the Wild Thoughts singer’s as* with zero regrets.

For the unversed, Riri was previously in the news when she was spotted shopping by the paparazzi for a bunch of baby items. She was seen walking around in a kids’ garment store and the biggest highlight was when she came across a little khaki full-length coat with a robe-like pattern. The singer was all heart eyes for the outfit and the netizens found her reaction genuine and sweet. In January this year, Ri took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with A$AP’s child and also dropped a bunch of photographs with the announcement, flaunting her baby bump.

In the year 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled off a collaborative performance at the MTV VMAs stage and it became a massive topic of discussion for magazines and tabloids. The duo was performing the latter’s song named C*ckiness when the rapper reached for her as* and gave it a firm grab in front of thousands of people. He was clearly flirting with the Desperado singer the entire time and even planted a kiss on her face while still holding on to her bottoms.

Rihanna was dressed in a stunning sheer material red long-top at the event while A$AP Rocky’s outfit stood in contrast with black full sleeve shirt and a matching set of pants. Here’s a clip.

