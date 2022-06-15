Justin Bieber is one of the most celebrated musicians and some of it has to do with his unique and straightforward persona. The singer has often been at the epitome of drama and controversies for the way he reacts to certain situations. Back in 2016, the singer lashed out at a fan in the middle of a concert for throwing a cap at him even though dhr only meant to gift it to him.

For the unversed, JB has lately been in the news for a virus he caught just a few days back. The disease is called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and as a part of its symptom, a side of his face is completely paralyzed. The singer posted about the situation on Instagram and the video was quick to go viral across forums. This also means that all of Justin’s concerts which have been scheduled in the next few days will be canceled keeping his health in mind. It is yet to be seen if he is able to visit Delhi in October this year, as planned.

As per New York Daily News, in the year 2016, Justin Bieber was performing in New Jersey when a move made by one of his fans ticked him off completely. He was performing on the stage when a girl decided to give him her cap by throwing it at him.

Justin Bieber, who was singing at that point, condemned her actions right then and there as he said into the mic, “Whatever it is you’re trying to throw at me on stage, your hat or whatever, I don’t want that.”

Justin Bieber, however, was quick to realize that he was slightly mean and ended up apologizing but he made it a point to tell the woman that she had spoiled the vibe of his song.

