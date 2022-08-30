Keanu Reeves over the years has become one of the biggest stars Hollywood has ever churned out. Not just winning the standalone movies he did in his career, but the man has some of the most successful IPs in his kitty, and let’s just say they are massive. Be it John Wick, Matrix or everything else he is speculated to be a part of, he makes the projects anticipated ones. While we wait for the new instalments of the aforementioned projects, Reeves is back at being the sweetheart he is.

Advertisement

Anyone who meets Keanu has a story to tell about his generosity and the lovable gentleman he is. The actor makes sure he makes everyone around him happy by pampering them with love. Remember he gifted Rolex watches the entire team on the wrap-up day once? Yes, that’s Reeves for you. The latest move that has left the Internet in awe is him attending a wedding.

Advertisement

Yes, we aren’t kidding. Keanu Reeves has now surprised a newly married couple by attending their wedding and spending time with the guests. The actor is known for doing these little lovely things impressing fans across the globe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Keanu Reeves was in the same hotel bar as the wedding was happening. When the groom learned about this he made sure he meets him and invite him to his wedding. But little did he know that Reeves would actually grace the event. In some time the security informs the couple that there is a special guest walking in and enters the Matrix star. He even met the guests and took pictures with them.

The bride Nikki Roadnight took to her Twitter handle and posted some pictures from her D-Day that also had Keanu Reeves in them. Take a look.

Don’t we love Keanu Reeves even more after this? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: JK Rowling Breaks Silence On Skipping ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: “I Thought It Was About The Films More Than The Books”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram