Chris Rock has revealed whether or not he will be hosting Oscars 2023. A lot of buzz around the same is going on. A few reports have suggested that Rock is up for hosting the event next year as well despite the incident that took place this year. For the unversed, Will Smith slapped Rock during the live ceremony.

It was because of the joke that the comedian cracked on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss condition. It was a shocking moment for all and many thought it was scripted. The audience attending the Academy Awards and those who were watching from their homes couldn’t grasp what happened.

However, what followed for Will Smith was even worse. The actor was condemned for his actions and lost his reputation. He has been underground ever since and has only made his social media appearance recently. Amidst all of this, speculations around Chris Rock hosting Oscars 2023 have arisen.

However, now as per some more sources, Chris Rock has declined the offer made by the Academy to host the Oscars 2023. As per, AZ Central, Rock was performing a stand-up set in Arizona on Sunday when he talked about the Will Smith slap incident and revealed the Academy had reached out to him with the hosting offer for next year.

Rock declined it and expressed having no desire to return to the Oscars in the near future and even compared it to return to the scene of a crime. Chris referred to the murder trial of OJ Simpson after his ex-wife was found dead. The comedian said hosting it again would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

Besides this, things remain rife between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Despite the Aladdin actor’s repeated apologies, the two still haven’t spoken to each other. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

