Andrew Dominik’s directorial Blonde is one of the most anticipated titles at the upcoming Venice Film Festival this year. Ana de Armas plays the role of Hollywood’s legendary actress Marilyn Monroe on whom the biopic is based on.

It is also worth pointing out that American biographical psychological drama is an adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The film is all set to release next month on Netflix. As the excitement around the film is skyrocketing, the filmmaker is opening up about the film.

During a conversation with Vulture, Blonde director Andrew Dominik said, “It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it…There’s something in it to offend everyone.”

Marilyn Monroe’s biopic will feature some of the sacred cows of America like John F. Kennedy with whom the iconic actress reportedly had a torrid affair. Not just this, she is also supposed to have had a relationship with the 35th President’s younger brother, Robert, who was the then Attorney-General, the second most powerful person in the US at that time.

Previously, Ana de Armas said that filmmaker Andrew Dominik’s “ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn Monroe, but also Norma Jeane (the star’s real name). I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The film Blonde which is releasing on Netflix on September 23, will also star Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams in important roles.

