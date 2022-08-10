Actor Sean Bean’s ‘Snowpiercer’ co-star Lena Hall has responded to his comments that intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of a s*x scene.

Bean made the comments to the UK’s Times Magazine during an interview to promote his latest BBC series, ‘Marriage’.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise, he told the magazine, adding that Hall, with whom he had a number of intimate and nude scenes in ‘Snowpiercer’, “was up for anything” because of her “musical cabaret background.”

According to ‘Variety’, Bean is best known for his turns as Ned Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’ and Boromir in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy while Hall has starred in numerous Broadway productions, including shows such as ‘Kinky Boots’ and ‘Cats’ as well as making on-screen appearances in shows including ‘Girls’ and ‘All My Children’.

In response to Variety’s article covering Bean’s comments, Hall posted an eight-part Twitter thread in which she said: “Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything.”

“Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it.”

According to ‘Variety’, she also defended Bean, saying: ” He is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes. It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story.

“If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won’t need an intimacy coordinator.

“But if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc., I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I’ll want an IC (intimacy coordinator).”

Other actors also responded to Bean’s comments, with ‘Westside Story’ star Rachel Zegler, who tweeted: “intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors.

“I was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS. They showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. Wake up.”

Intimacy coordinators have become increasingly prevalent in film and television following the advent of the #MeToo movement, in which, numerous female actors detailed the uncomfortable and sometimes even unlawful interactions they had experienced on sets.

Like stunt coordinators, the job of an intimacy coordinator is to choreograph a scene in a safe and appropriate way.

