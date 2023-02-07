Lovesutra Episode 21: Kim Kardashian Once Admitted Having S*x 500 Times A Day While Ovulating But How Much S*x Is Too Much S*x? Here's What I, As A Man, Think!





When it comes to trying for a baby, there is no such thing as having too much s*x- that’s what most people think. Some couples believe that they need to put their lovemaking on a schedule as well. American socialite Kim Kardashian too thought the same way.

Advertisement

Several studies show that the more you have s*x, the better your chances are of conceiving but there’s a limit to that. If you’re trying to conceive with a male partner (and without IUI or IVF), you may be wondering whether there’s a magic number for just how often you should have intercourse during your fertile window to get pregnant.

Advertisement

During the tenth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said, “I’ve been having s*x 500 times a day. I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I made him come to my photo shoot. You know what, I don’t feel bad about that for one second. You gotta get it in where you can get it in.” At that time, she was married to American rapper Kanye West.

For the uninitiated, the fertile window for women generally begins a few days to a few weeks after the end of a period (depending on the length and consistency of their cycle, as well as any outside influences such as stress or malnutrition) and ends one day after ovulation. This leaves about two weeks between the end of your fertile window and the start of your next expected period for someone with a 28-day cycle. Ovulation marks her fertile window in the calendar. Although the exact date of ovulation is tough to pinpoint, one can assume that it’s usually the second to last day of your fertile window.

S*x During Ovulation

You should have s*x as often as you want during your fertile window, which is 4-5 days before ovulation and one day after it, to increase your chances of getting pregnant. S*x during the rest of your cycle, including the luteal phase and your period, is extremely unlikely to result in pregnancy, but if you’re curious, go ahead and try!

The More, The Merrier

Every s*x introduces new sperm into your v*ginal canal, sp*rm with the potential to fertilize your egg, so having more s*x increases your chances of conception. If you’re up for it, try it several times per day during your fertile period.

As a matter of fact, it is a false narrative that having a lot of s*x will dissipate your male partner’s sperm – though his vitality is a different story than his sp*rm.

How Much S*x Is Too Much S*x?

You ought to have s*x as often as you want within your fertile period. However, the key word here is “want,” unlike Kim Kardashian. You must not have so much s*x that it becomes a challenge. You shouldn’t be experiencing pain, dreading it, or thinking of it as a mundane task with no enjoyment. If it gets to that point, you may have less s*x and thus have a lower chance of conceiving. Several studies have shown that having s*x daily or every other day during your fertile window, which is the six days preceding ovulation, is beneficial.

Be open and honest about s*x with your partner while trying to conceive, and try not to put too much pressure on yourself. When you do conceive, keep in mind that one-on-one time with your partner will soon be limited, so enjoy it while you can!

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 20: Katy Perry Once Said S*x In The Thirties Is ‘Amazing’ & Here’s What Factors Actually Make That Age Bracket Better Than Your 20s!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News