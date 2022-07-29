Beyonce is one of those artists who can make even the haters drop down to their knees with her queen aura and beauty. Her music is hailed as one of the best ever and even with all the goddess-like qualities, when Queen B got cheated on by Jay Z, it came as a shocker to the entire world. Years after the couple had officially moved on from the cheating scandal, Bee decided to bring the whole thing up yet again through her newest album Renaissance.

For the unversed, the Yonce singer and Jay Z have been one of the power couples of their time and have allegedly been together for more than 21 years now. Most reports suggest that they met back in 1999 and started dating the very next year. They tied the knot in April 2008 and are currently parents to three kids, including Blue Ivy, and the twins, Rumi and Sir.

In a recent turn of events, Beyonce dropped her much-awaited album, Renaissance, and it is taking the entire social media by storm. In her song, Plastic On The Sofa, the singer mentions, “Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody’s perfect so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be/It’s the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave.”

Further indicating that the cheating scandal won’t be repeated, Beyonce sang, “I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one…Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted, contradicted, keep him addicted.”

Now most listeners are confused about her references in the songs. Her mention of the infamous fight between her sister and Jay Z was quite clear but who was the one he cheated on her with? From Rihanna to Rita Ora to Rachel Roy, the guesses have been wild. What do you think about it?

