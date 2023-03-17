Relationships are cool but there is nothing s*xier than solid female friendship, right? When a queen uplift other queens, they set examples for others. When it comes to Hollywood, we have witnessed many cold wars but there are women who never leave to root for each other, and one of them is Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift. Both gorgeous women are friends for more than a decade now and a lot of times, they have defended each other against negativity & served major friendship goals.

Sel and Swift have always been open about their love and protectiveness towards each other and like true friends, they come to each other’s rescue whenever required. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Taylor came out in Sel’s support after many criticized her for being obsessed with Justin Bieber post the premiere of Lose You To Love Me.

Notably, after the premiere of Selena Gomez’s famous track Lose You To Love Me, Hailey Bieber reportedly left a salty response by posting I’ll Kill You which was about the woman coming after her man. Post that, a lot of people criticized Sel for being obsessed with Justin even after his marriage. However, it was her bestie Taylor Swift, who came to her rescue. She defended her and the song her absolute favourite. Swift said that the song is a perfect example of healing and certainly a win for Gomez. In fact, she praised her for being vulnerable in the song because not everyone can do that.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber were in an on-and-off relationship for 8 long years before parting ways in 2018. Post that, Justin went on to marry Hailey Bieber. In fact, recently, Hailey was accused of shading Gomez and received a lot of backlash. However, Sel like a true queen clarified and asked her fans to be kind.

Coming back to Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez, we have to say ‘dosti ho toh aisi ho’ because that’s what matters!

What are your thoughts? For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

