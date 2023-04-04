After teasing their loyal fans for a long, the trailer of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse finally hit the Internet, and comic book lovers just could not hold their excitement. The first part, called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released in 2018 and the new trailer hints at the story continuing ahead with the animated version with Miles Morales.

While Shameik Moore will be reprising his role as Miles Morales, where he will be joined by Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Gwen Stacy in the multiverse, what got the fans excited was the Indian Spider-Man. Yes, the latest animated one was spotted in the latest trailer swinging on the streets of what is called Mumbattan. Read on for interesting details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi-verse has been explored in 2021 when Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland had a big-screen reunion in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking of the latest animated one, the fans got excited after getting a glimpse of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The Indian version in the multiverse will be voiced by actor Karan Soni. Social media users could not hold their excitement as they spotted Indian Spider-Man swinging past Hindi billboards while characters were seen in kurtas and sarees. The creator had earlier shed light on the idea of this universe, saying that it was “Manhattan but in reverse.” This will be the very first time when an Indian Spider-Man will be featured in the movie. Actor Oscar Isaac will be reprising the role of Spider-Man 2099. The new cast features an impressive line-up of actors, namely Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Shea Whigham, and Jorma Taccone.

Check Out :

The Indian fans stormed Twitter after spotting the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in the new trailer. One of the users stated, “I would just like to say thank you to Karan Soni real quick. I saw you on the big screen for the first time when I went to see Deadpool back when I was 13, and now seeing you play a character as amazing as Spider-Man India is just so inspiring. The brown community is proud.”

Another fan posted, “This is a win for the Desi community like look at how awesome he looks.” The next one shared, “THAT’S MY BOY RIGHT THERE THAT’S SPIDER-MAN INDIA MERA BHAI PAVITIR.”

One user added, “It is good to see him …. Spider-Man India,” as another mentioned, “My question is: Spider-Man India is just called “Spider-Man” in his universe, right?” One posted, “Excited for spider man india.”

An individual tweeted, “I KNOW HE ONLY HAD ONE LINE IN THE ENTIRE TRAILER, BUT MY BOY WAS THERE MY BOY SPIDER-MAN INDIA SPOKE GUYS LET’S GOOOOOOOO”, and one concluded, “Spider-Punk and Spider-Man India have my whole brain omfg.”

The Indian version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2, 2023.

Are you excited to watch the Indian Spider-Man? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Reese Witherspoon Dating Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-Husband Tom Brady After Announcing Divorce With Jim Toth? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News