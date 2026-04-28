For all its grandeur and prestige polish, Season 2 of House of the Dragon felt like a medieval fantasy war drama waiting to happen. There was a lot of buildup but little payoff. It set the stage for a couple of huge battles, then left us hanging. Fans expect and hope that Season 3 is going to change that, and judging by the new trailer, it appears HBO is finally going to deliver what it promised when the Greens and the Blacks became two opposing factions within the Targaryens fighting for the Iron Throne.

Season 2’s reception was mixed. The reason was not so much a drop in quality per se, as it still had top-notch production quality and performances. But after the cliffhanger end to Season 1, we all expected to finally see some grand aerial dragon battles, with all the terrifying loss of life and property that entails. The dragons, after all, are basically F-16s of this world and can reduce even the biggest Westerosi cities to ash (just take a look at what Daenerys Targaryen atop Drogo did to King’s Landing in the infamous final season of Game of Thrones).

House of the Dragon Season 3 Must Turn Setup Into Carnage

The fans already know everything about everything, including the allegations, the resentments, the genealogy, and the characters that despise each other. This must be the season when castles get destroyed, and dragons rain death from the sky. This is the scream that should follow the inhale of season two.

The Prince Regent. pic.twitter.com/PrNCCRBpK3 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 2, 2026

The upcoming portrayal of dramatic events such as the Battle of the Gullet (don’t Google it if you wish to avoid spoilers) ensures the makers have enough material from George RR Martin to turn it into massive action set pieces and epic sequences.

Be ready, though: if the show closely follows Martin’s Fire & Blood, there will be some huge casualties this season. Not exactly Red Wedding level, but not far behind.

Rhaenyra’s Real Test Begins Now

Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock in a younger role, now played by Emma D’Arcy) has been portrayed as a wronged claimant fighting for the throne that was rightfully hers. But things in the book are far more complicated, and Season 3 can complicate the show’s plot similarly in interesting ways.

For the crown at any cost. #HOTD returns Summer 2026. Stream Seasons 1 & 2 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/PAvgbdaAxG — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) November 20, 2025

The world of Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire (the source material book series) is full of shades of gray. The purely good people (Ned Stark comes to mind) do not last long. They either die or have to give up their sense of morality.

Daemon (Matt Smith) should remain a wild card. He still should be driven by impulse and personal ambition rather than any set ideology.

The Greens Need to Become More Dangerous

Aegon’s wounds, Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) loss of power, and the unstable state of Aemond mean that the Greens must be even more difficult to predict than before; desperate people tend to be far more dangerous than confident ones.

Light the way #HOTD Season 3. pic.twitter.com/apoTFy9c4G — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 21, 2026

And of all those people, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is precisely the sort of person who can win any given battle but still lose an entire war. He still possesses Vhagar, by far the largest and deadliest dragon at this point in Westeros’ history. She is basically a walking nuke that can tilt the balance of war in the Greens’ favor on her own.

House of the Dragon Season 3 debuts on June 21.

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