Horror is undoubtedly among the most popular and highly watched genres in Hollywood. Over the decades, the industry has produced numerous iconic horror films, and some of them have gone on to achieve cult classic status, especially for their remarkable performances.

The genre has introduced multiple unforgettable characters, ranging from vengeful spirits and masked killers to demons and slashers. Actors require immense intensity and emotions to breathe life into these horror movie characters. Ahead of Halloween, we have listed five iconic horror characters played by Hollywood A-listers that kept audiences sleepless for nights.

5. Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide/Red (Us)

Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video

Netflix, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: Jordan Peele

Immensely talented actress Lupita Nyong’o plays the lead role in the 2019 psychological horror film, Us. The actress takes on a dual role, playing Adalaine, a fiercely protective mother, and Red, a sinister doppelgänger from the underworld.

Her transformation for the two roles, in terms of voice modulation, posture, and emotions, is truly praiseworthy. Critics hailed Nyong’o for her powerful performance in the modern horror genre.

4. Johnny Depp as Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV

Prime Video, Apple TV Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The Gothic musical horror film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was released in 2007. In the movie, Johnny Depp plays the titular role of Sweeney Todd, a dark and complex barber seeking revenge using his razor.

His spectacular performance makes the audience feel anger and sorrow for the protagonist. Depp’s cold stares and melancholy in his dialogues make this tragic horror story less gruesome. His role was widely appreciated by the audience and critics, which also earned him an Oscar nomination.

3. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise (It)

Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Andy Muschietti

We cannot discuss the horror genre in Hollywood without mentioning It, one of the most popular horror franchises of all time. The scary dancing clown from the franchise quickly became one of the biggest nightmares for children for years. In the film, actor Bill Skarsgård’s spectacular performance as the horrific clown Pennywise was plausible. His creepy eye movement, twitchy body movement, and scary tone were enough to scare anyone.

In It, Pennywise appears from underneath the sewer to prey on the fears of the innocent children. Bill Skarsgård’s acting made the character appear highly twisted but kept him intriguing as well. The film was well-received by the audience and became the highest-grossing horror film of its time.

2. Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance (The Shining)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies

Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Stanley Kubrick

Only a few performances remain as impactful as Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance in The Shining for decades. The psychological horror film, based on a novel by Stephen King, follows the story of a writer who slowly descends into madness while working as a caretaker at an isolated hotel.

Jack Nicholson stunned the audience with his portrayal of the slow deterioration of his mind, marked by a scary grin, manic eyes, and strange energy. His performance, combined with a few iconic lines of dialogue, made the film an immortal classic.

1. Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies

Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Director: Jonathan Demme

Anthony Hopkins plays the iconic role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 horror film The Silence of the Lambs. In the psychological horror thriller film, the lead takes the assistance of a genius psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial murderer, Lecter, to solve a case of another serial killer.

This is regarded as one of Anthony Hopkins’ most iconic performances, as he manages to terrify the audience despite his limited screen presence. His portrayal brings the horrific character to life, making him one of the most famous villains of all time.

These brilliant actors proved that Halloween is not just about costumes or jump scares, but is about the art of fear. From Nicholson’s descent into madness to Nyong’o’s scary dual personality, these iconic performances remind us why they still dominate Halloween watch lists over the years.

