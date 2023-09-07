Jawan movie review quicker! The moment is finally here; we could’ve been earlier occurred, on 2nd June, but it got postponed owing to some pending post-production work. But September 7, 2023, is here, the day when Shah Rukh Khan could rewrite history by getting a second back-to-back 500+ crore grosses in just a little over seven months.

In a houseful 6 a.m. show after ages, I started Jawan’s show keeping my expectations in check &, as an insider, gave a tip of “not missing the beginning as it’s an important sequence.” I reached out as soon as the National Anthem ended.

It started a couple of minutes late, but when it started, it didn’t even take a minute or so to get you adjusted to how it processes the dramatic, typical Atlee-style narrative. All begins with the train hijack sequence, but it then interrelates with the various other subplots. Let’s talk in brief about how the film is till the interval.

Be it Theri or even Bigil, the way you can tell that this is an Atlee film, Jawan stays in the same class, boasting of all the ingredients you can expect from his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan—decibels of the drama range from over the top to just about right. Shah gets not one but very many entries, reminding you of Atlee’s similar treatment for Thalapathy Vijay’s magnanimous stardom.

Atlee does what he does best by taking every sequence he can to keep Shah Rukh Khan’s glory as the centrepiece of his narrative. The only significant gaps between the action sequences till the interval are covered by the songs, which aren’t really bothering.

The main crux revolves around the life of Vikram Rathore, who is on a mission to correct the wrongs in society while also seeking revenge for his past and fulfilling a promise he made years ago. He faces a ruthless villain who has terrorised many people.

Jawan is touted to be a high-octane spectacle, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a dual role and having seven different looks. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in special appearances.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Stick to this space for Jawan movie review & the second half will hold the key to make or break this film.

