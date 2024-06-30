Back in the day, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was among the top singers in the Indian film industry. His melodious voice still rules the hearts, and those who were born in the 90s must be well aware of the magic his songs used to create. He has churned out some evergreen songs for several Bollywood legends, especially for Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, he was asked about the idea of singing for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, and Abhijeet is open to it.

After enjoying a glorious career for several years, Abhijeet’s career took a backseat, and now, he’s totally out of the singing scene. He did make it to headlines in the past on several occasions, but the reasons were not so good. His indirect jibe at Atif Aslam and other Pakistani singers grabbed the limelight. He even openly spoke about his strained relations with Shah Rukh Khan and others in the industry.

Recently, during a chat with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was asked if he’ll sing for Salman Khan. He responded, “Kyun nahi gayenge? (Why won’t I sing for him?)” However, he even put forth a condition by saying, “Provided woh kisi Pakistani ko bula ke dub na kar de (Provided he doesn’t invite a Pakistani artist and dub the song).”

It could be an indirect jibe at Salman Khan as in the past, Pakistani singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have sung for Salman in his films. And for those who don’t know, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has always been against roping in Pakistani artists in Indian films.

Further in the interview, he even took a dig at Judwaa’s Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara song. Initially, Abhijeet didn’t know that the film featured Salman Khan in the lead role. He sang the song thinking it was for Govinda. He was left disappointed after he saw the song in the film.

He said, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha Salman hai picture mein. Is song pe lekin pata nahi pada kyun ki face ki jagah pura dance pe aur choreography pe le gaye. Jis tarah se gaaya gaya wo expressions aur acting nahi dikhaye gaye.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD Creates History By Selling Almost 93,000 Tickets In An Hour On BookMyShow, Dethrones Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Like A Boss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News