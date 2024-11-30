Varun Tej’s latest Telugu action thriller, Matka, was released in theaters on November 14, 2024. Karuna Kumar directed the film, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Recently, the OTT giant announced that the movie will be available for streaming in the first week of December. This further ignited the excitement among Varun Tej’s fans.

Matka Cast & Plot Details

Karuna Kumar directed the Matka under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. Alongside Varun, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Saloni Aswani, Satyan Rajesh, P. Ravi Shankar, Kishore, Ajay Ghosh and Naveen Chandra.

On the technical front, G.V. Prakash and Bhavani Rakesh composed the music, Karthika Srinivas handled the editing, and A. Kishore Kumar managed the cinematography.

For those unaware, Matka is based on the real-life incidents of gambler Ratan Khetri. It follows the story of a man who rises through the criminal underworld to become a key player in nationwide gambling. Despite Varun Tej’s commendable performance, the film faced criticism for its narration. This further contributed to its poor box office performance, ultimately leading to its commercial failure.

Matka OTT Release Date & Platform

Nearly three weeks after its theatrical release, Matka is all set to debut digitally. Recently, the streaming giant Prime Video India took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the movie’s streaming date. The post read, “Risk, reward & gamble – MATKA Vasu is the ringmaster who rules them all. #MatkaOnPrime, December 5.”

In other words, Matka can be streamed in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This move ensures that the film will reach a broader audience, especially those who missed it in theaters or prefer watching content from their home comfort.

Though the movie received a lukewarm reception in theaters, its OTT release will give Matka a second chance to shine. Overall, fans can now enjoy this action thriller exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting December 5.

Take A Look at The Matka’s Trailer

