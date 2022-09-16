Neha Kakkar Became Dhanashree's 'Soul Sister' In The Process Of Shooting 'O Sajna' Also Starring Priyank Sharma

Hit singer Neha Kakkar and YouTuber-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have come together for the track ‘O Sajna’ composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Both Neha and Dhanashree said they shared a friendly bond on the sets. “In ‘O Sajna’ you see two women taking control and being empowered,” Neha said. “Dhanashree and I got along like a house on fire and connected on a personal level. Fans will see that closeness and comfort in the music video as well.”

The music video features Neha Kakkar, Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ fame. The song will be out soon on YouTube channel of T-Series.

Dhanashree Verma also added that she found “soul sister” in Neha Kakkar.

“I don’t have a sister and while filming ‘O Sajna’ I felt like I found a soul sister in Neha Kakkar, who’s an amazingly warm and fun person,” Dhanashree said. “Her energy is so infectious that we bonded immediately and had a blast while filming the track,” she added.

