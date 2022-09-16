There is no possible fashion trend that Uorfi Javed hasn’t pulled off. Whether it is drawstrings, bodycon or bikini avatars, she’s nailed it all. In a new appearance, the actress is baring it all in a co-ord set that partially showcases her bra and the G-strings. Scroll below to know how netizens have been reacting to it.

In the past, Uorfi has been called out many times for her fashion choices. Celebrities like Chahatt Khanna and Farah Ali Khan have shamed her allegedly “indecent” clothes. On the other hand, a Bollywood A-lister like Ranveer Singh has also ended up calling her the ‘fashion icon’ on Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Uorfi Javed marked her presence at the Middle Class Love screening last night. Paparazzi began clicking her while she was on the way to the washroom. The Bigg Boss OTT diva could be seen wearing a cropped half sleeved T-shirt that flaunted her purple bra partially. She paired it up with grey track pants but ensured that her G-strings were visual.

Uorfi Javed went for dewy pink makeup and covered her face with a mask. She completed her look with a pair of orange block heels.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Netizens obviously began trolling Uorfi Javed for her revealing look.

A user wrote, “Abe o sasti superman ki copy “

Another commented, “Muh kholte hai gawaar pana bahar aa jata hai iska”

A user reacted, “Ghar walo ne sanskar nahi diye kya tujhe !!!”

“Forgot to put chaddi inside pants! Aur aise pants ke saath aisa joota?” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Kapde Amiro walii but jab muh kholti he to tone sadak chap wali”

