Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screens with its 16th season, this weekend. While the complete contestants’ list has been kept under wraps a few names have already made it to the confirmed list of contestants who will be seen on the show. Bigg Boss fans will once again see Salman Khan launching the show and later schooling and reprimanding the contestants for their wrongdoing.

TV’s most controversial reality show is all set to premiere this weekend October 1 and 2 where Dabangg Khan and the host will introduce all the contestants to the viewers.

While we are waiting with bated breath for Bigg Boss 16’s launch, we bring you an interesting update about the show. Just like season 13, this season too will see a few former contestants entering the show. Earlier, we saw Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla entering the show and taking the charge of the house.

Following the ritual, former senior members Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are expected to enter Bigg Boss 16 house once again along with this actor who will replace Sidharth Shukla as a senior. If the latest reports are anything to go by then Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra is likely to enter the show. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Siasat.com, the former contestants who are expected to kick-start Bigg Boss 16 are Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna and Tanisha Mukerji.

Well, it already looks exciting.

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation on the same we shall wait for the makes to make an official announcement soon.

How excited are you to watch them rule the Bigg Boss 16 house once again? Do let us know.

