Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being probed by the Delhi Police on the charges of money laundering. A woman accused him of duping her of Rs 200 crore. Since he was arrested earlier this, many celebrities are being questioned in relation to the case. The latest celebrity to join the list are Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh.

One of the most involved named in the case is Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Reportedly, the actress was romantically involved with the conman and had received gifts worth crores of rupees during their purported relationship. Other actresses like Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, and Chhahat Khanna have also received gifts worth crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per news agency ANI report, actresses Nikki Tamboli, and Sofia Singh had met Sukesh Chandrasekhar and received several gifts from him. The meeting was arranged by his aide Pinky Irani. The entire meeting of actresses with Sukesh inside the prison was recreated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Tihar Jail on Saturday.

Special CP Ravindra Yadav had revealed to the agency that the two actresses had gone to meet Sukesh in the jail, where he had offered them good roles in movies. During the investigation, the police also found that Sukesh Chandrasekhar was operating from inside the prison.

“It was very important for us to find out, how exactly was Sukesh Chandrasekhar able to run his syndicate within the cell. That’s why we recreated the whole scene in Tihar Jail. The crime scene was recreated with two actresses, Nikki Tamboli and Sophia Singh. They had met Sukesh inside the Number 1 Jail. They were introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani,” the officer said.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged the whole setup inside the jail. We tried to recreate every detail of the modus operandi. From which gate did they enter? and where exactly did they meet Sukesh? We tried to recreate every detail. It will help us very much in court. We have also done videography and created the draft of the case,” the officer added.

Ravindra Yadav further said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar is an expert in decoying people with his confidence and money. He said, “Both actors said that they felt suspicious but still Sukesh was able to decoy them. Sukesh is an expert in decoying people with the level of confidence he speaks with, it can even completely convince people who doubt him. He conned the actresses on the behest of offering roles to them.”

“Sukesh (Chandrasekhar) used to say big things about himself. To someone he said that he is a big producer, to someone else he said that he is the head of a South Indian channel. He had even called the jail cell his office. He had a good amount of money, that he used to lure people with and they ended up believing him. He told the two heroines that he is making films from inside the cell only,” the officer added.

The Special CP also said about the involvement of some more actresses in the case and said that no one has been given a clean chit.

“All this was running inside the jail and some police officers too were involved in this. There are some more heroines involved in the case. We haven’t given clean chit to anyone, and these actresses might be called again if needed,” the officer told the news agency.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants! Grand Masti’s Kainaat Arora, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Gautam Vij To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram