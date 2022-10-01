After not going up to the mark in advance booking on opening day, Vikram Vedha has picked up on day 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the film has been riding on word-of-mouth which majorly inclines to the positive side. Thanks to it, growth has been witnessed and below are all the details you need to know.

VV closed its day 1 advance at 3 crores gross (without blocked tickets). It was shockingly low considering Hrithik Roshan coming back to the big screen after 3 years. After accepting the hard truth, one expected the film to take a jump considering it has received a thumbs up from most of the audience and exactly the same has happened.

Vikram Vedha has earned 3.50 crores gross through advance booking for day 2. Not huge but it’s still growth and a positive sign as better numbers are now expected for today. Now all eyes are set on how the film fares among walk-ins considering there’s a big Sunday tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently said that Vikram Vedha is by far her favourite movie ever. Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: “RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!”

She also declared the movie a “blockbuster”, just like Saif Ali Khan’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. “This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER,” Sussanne wrote.

