Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 1: Opens Below Expectations, Has A Double Digit Start Though

It was predicted in this column that Vikram Vedha would take a start of at least 15 crores. Well, the prediction failed, and that too by a distance, as the film couldn’t quite come even close to that mark. The first day numbers just about managed to go past the 10 crores mark as they stood at 10.25 crores*.

The numbers are pretty surprising since the film was carrying good buzz around it, especially on days leading to the release. However, somehow there wasn’t much of an advance booking and then post that the spot booking didn’t pick up pace either. In my column yesterday, I had mentioned that the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan film is important for the industry as a good opening would have signified that Friday numbers are not at all that dependent on advance booking for major releases and one can expect more walk-ins also, but that didn’t happen.

That said, the film has still taken some sort of a start at least and with good reports accompanying it, there are chances that growth would come in today. That’s in fact pretty much required for this Gayatri-Pushkar directed action drama as it’s a biggie and needs good numbers to go with it. As such, the bare minimum expectation from Vikram Vedha was to enter the 100 Crore Club but for now, one would want it to go past 75 crores total at least in its lifetime. Anything below that would be underwhelming for this well mounted film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited (All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

