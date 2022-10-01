This year has been a year of sequels, and Black Panther 2 is a part of it. Besides that, Top Gun Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Avatar 2 have been released or will hit the theatres. All of these are the much-awaited second parts of their predecessors.

When it comes to the MCU movie, Wakanda Forever will be hitting the silver screens on 11 November. It is also the last big Marvel release of this year. If we look at the earnings made by the flicks released by the franchise, then it’s safe to say that the movie will have a good run.

Now, new box office projections of the movies that are left to see the light have come from Variety. It also includes Black Panther 2’s domestic (North America) predictions, which will be less than what the first part made. The 2018 Chadwick Boseman starrer grossed above a billion globally.

Its domestic run made the prequel $700million. The projections for Black Panther 2 are $424 million, which is $275 million less. However, this is higher than Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder made. This means that Wakanda Forever may easily become the biggest MCU movie of 2022 in the US.

While talking about the flick, recently, its runtime was revealed. It is a hefty 2 hours 41 minutes (161 minutes) long movie and is now the longest MCU movie out of the Avengers franchise. Recently, its trailer was also released, which left the fans emotional, especially because of the passing away of Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther 2’s trailer garnered more than 172 million views across the internet in just 24 hours. This is double the 88 million that the trailer of the first part garnered.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

