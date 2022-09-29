Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds just recently confirmed that Australian actor Hugh Jackman will be returning to his role as James Howlett aka Logan or by his codename, Wolverine, in Deadpool 3. Marvel fans are excited to see him in the MCU film. However, he will be seen in MCU much before Deadpool 3. Here’s how.

The Australian actor has played a Marvel role for a really long time in X-Men movies. He recently opened up on his return despite retiring from the role in Logan thanks to Ryan’s consistent persuasion had led to the two stars sharing the screen.

For the unversed, Wolverine dies in Logan, which is set way into the future, which means that he is free to return for other MCU movies. That being said, Deadpool 3 is releasing in 2024. This means there’s a possibility that we may not have to wait that long to see Wolverine in action again.

As many of you know that Marvel Boss Kevin Feige recently announced the two big Avengers movies at the San Diego Comic-Con. If reports are to be believed, Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine will star in Secret Wars, and there isn’t much information on whether he may have a part to play in Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

So Jackman in Secret Wars is something safe at this point." -The insider Daniel Richtman. Something really great is coming in SECRET WARS, we probably have no idea of the magnitude of the cinematographic event that is coming. #Wolverine #avengerssecretwars pic.twitter.com/roSv962nlO — MarvelStudios The Multiverse Saga (@Marvelfan2023) September 27, 2022

Interestingly, Jackman’s Wolverine will be joined by other iconic members of the X-Men from Fox’s movies, which includes Halle Berry’s Storm. Several names have been thrown into the mix regarding superheroes appearing in Secret Wars.

It would be a big move from Marvel to have Wolverine coming to the MCU, as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has been the character that has held the whole series on his shoulders.

Earlier, it had been reported that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had approached Jackman to make his comeback to the movies

