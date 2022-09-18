The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving forward in a full-blown manner and there are numerous projects waiting for us in the timeline till 2025. While we wait for the last movie for the Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the studio is already shaping the phase 5 and 6 as we speak. Most recently they even gave out most of the titles and all the release dates of the movies that are coming up in the next two phases. But what if we tell you now that they are already on to Phase 7 with confirmed release dates now.

For the unversed, it was last month when Marvel President Kevin Feige was at the San Diego Comic-con 2022 where he took the audience by storm as he revealed the MCU line up for the next two phases spanning the next three years. Phase 6 comes to an end with Avengers: Secret Wars and that left everyone excited.

But looks like the plan doesn’t stop at Avengers Secret Wars for the time being. Without taking any break, the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses have now confirmed the next four release date which are for phase 7. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a report on Heroic Hollywood, Marvel studios have now confirmed four new release dates of the movies that will define the phase 7 of the MCU and will release after Avengers: Secret Wars. The dates confirmed after the release of Secret Wars are February 13, 2026, May 1, 2026, July 24, 2026, and November 6, 2026. The catch is that there are no names to these dates and these are all mystery projects as of now.

But the fact that Marvel is already onto phase 7 even before the end of phase 4 has left everyone excited. Meanwhile, there is a lot coming out from the studio in the near future. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

