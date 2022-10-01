As Vikram Vedha was coming closer to release, it was expected that the biggie would take the second best start of the year at least. It had seemed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening day of 14.11 crores would be comfortably surpassed, though the Friday collections of Brahmastra is a record which would require a truly special film to be eventually surpassed.

Well, as it has turned out, Vikram Vedha is far lower down in the order as not just Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but even Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Shamshera have opened better. This is definitely not on the expected line as if not Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, at least Bachchan Pandey should have been surpassed by Vikram Vedha. However, surprisingly there was not much of a footfall, and as a result the collections are just about comparable with Shamshera.

This is how the Top-10 openers of Bollywood in 2022 look like:

Brahmastra – 37 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.25 crores*

JugJugg Jeeyo – 9.28 crores

Rakshabandhan – 8.20 crores

All eyes are now on how does the weekend turn out to be for the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer. While Brahmastra [122 crores] and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [55.96 crores] would remain untouched, the competition would be with the likes of Samrat Prithviraj [39.40 crores], Gangubai Kathiawadi [39.12 crores], JugJugg Jeeyo [36.93 crores] and Bachchan Pandey [36.17 crores]. Though ideally the film should have been aiming for at least 50 crores weekend, it would be interesting to see where this Gayatri-Pushkar film eventually land up.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

