Yet another south film has been released on a pan-India level and this time it’s the dubbed version of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, or simply put, PS1. It was predicted in this column that the film would take a start of at least 2 crores and the opening day numbers were quite close to that, what with 1.85 crores* coming in.

These are in fact fair numbers for the film since PS 1 has to be one of the most ‘core south’ films to have arrived on a pan-India level in dubbed versions. Even the Baahubali series had a south base to it but then the characters, their names, their places, the language that they spoke and the conflict was presented in a way that there was an all-India appeal.

However, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is straight out of a piece of history and even the title hasn’t been changed from Tamil, as a result of which the appeal gets quite a niche. Still, despite that, the film has seen decent footfalls.

Of course, it’s all in relative terms since so many Bollywood films have fared so disastrously that even an opening like this is coming across as decent. In any case, whatever comes from the Hindi dubbed version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 would be added bonus and the core of the moolah would come from the south markets where it has opened quite well, especially Tamil Nadu where it’s based.

It would be interesting to see if the Hindi version grows over the weekend because if that turns out to be the case then we would well be looking at a double-digit lifetime at least for the film.

