Brahmastra Box Office Day 22: Hangs In There On 4th Friday, To Grow Over The Weekend

On its fourth Friday, Brahmastra hung in there as 0.75 crore* more came at the box office. This is on expected lines since the numbers had found themselves around 1.50 crores range during the weekdays and then screens were lost to Vikram Vedha and PS 1. The need of the hour was to somehow stay around the 1 crore mark so that it could at least build from that point on over the weekend, and that has been missed just by an inch.

Since Vikram Vedha had just about opened decent and PS 1 is as it is on the lower side in the Hindi version, Brahmastra is now in a real chance to grow to some extent over the weekend. Since it’s a set film, there should be good footfalls on Saturday and Sunday, though it must be added that a large volume of audience has already watched the film and hence it’s a little too late for a major growth to come in. Yes, if the collections double up on Saturday then it would indeed be a big deal and subsequently even 25% further growth on Sunday would be fine.

So far, Brahmastra has collected 256.25 crores* at the box office and the first aim would be to cross 260 crores mark before the close of the weekend. The good news for the film is that even though there are films like Goodbye and Doctor G coming over next two Fridays, they are not event releases which means there would be some sort of footfalls that would continue to trickle in before the big Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God.

