Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is currently in its third week but refusing to slow down at the box office. In fact, one could say that the record-making journey has just started and we’ll be getting some big surprises at every stage of the collection. The latest we hear is about worldwide earnings and below is all you need to know.
Initially, the Rishab Shetty directorial was playing in just the Kannada language, but thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film had to be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Earlier, the Kannada version turned out to be a blockbuster and now, other versions too are contributing handsomely. With so much force, the film has gone past the 150 crore mark.
At the end of the 18-day theatrical run, Kantara has earned a whopping 121 crores* nett (all languages) or 142.78 crores gross in India. In overseas, the film has made 10.50 crores gross till now, taking the overall grand total to 153.28 crores. It’s a phenomenal feat for a film made with a budget of 20 crores. More feats to be achieved in the coming days as the trend is solid even on weekdays.
Meanwhile, accolades for Kantara continue to come with actress Anushka Shetty being the latest to shower praise on the film. Recently, taking to Instagram, Anushka, who is among the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, wrote, “Watched ‘Kantara’…Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians.” A day before Anushka’s post, Dhanush and Prabhas had praised the film.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
