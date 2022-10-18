Kantara becomes the best trending film of 2022. The wildfire of Hombale’s action thriller ‘Kantara’ is on the rise. While the rates of the film are going down, the collections of the film have gone up, which shows the massive increase in the audience’s interest in the film.

It seldom happens that a movie collects more on its first Monday than on Friday. This huge jump in the audience is almost 40-50% per cent since Friday.

Even notable trades of Indian cinema have predicted that the film will do wonders. Reportedly, Kantara’s Hindi version is going super-strong on its 4th day i.e., on Monday. Despite the reduction in ticket rates on weekdays Day 4 was higher than Day 1.

As per its Daywise collection, Kantara collected 1.27 cr on Day 1, 2.75 cr on Day 2 and 3.50 cr and 1.75 cr respectively on Day 3 and 4 making it a total of Rs 9.27 cr at the domestic box office.

After seizing the box office banks with the release of its Kannada version, the film also started collecting huge numbers in the Hindi market as soon as it was released on 14 October. After seeing a phenomenal opening in the Hindi Market, now the film has booked exceptional growth over the weekend.

‘Kantara’ has been garnering a lot of love from all corners while prominent celebrities like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and the honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, expressed love on their social media for the film. This love has subsequently shown its effect on the box office while the film collected 1.27 Cr. Net box office collections on the very first day in the Hindi market, that just went on to double on Saturday with 2.75 Cr. Ahead of this, the film has shown a great jump over the weekend as the box office collection of, Sunday, was 3.5 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. Moreover, with this constant surge, ‘Kantara’ is rising and rising at the box office and is creating examples of its success.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it receives online.

