Varisu vs Thunivu was one hell of an exciting clash from Kollywood, and it will be remembered for a long time. Two of the biggest Tamil stars, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar locking horns on the occasion of Pongal was no less than a treat for both fans and box office enthusiasts. Now, here’s an update on the worldwide collections of both films!

For the unversed, Vijay and Ajith clashed at the box office after 8 long years. As expected, fans of both stars were charged up, and we even saw a police intervention due to a tense situation during first-day celebrations. Cut to 20 days after the release, the Pongal winner is in front of us, and it’s Vijay, who’s leading the clash like a boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office update, Varisu has earned a grand total of 279.28 crores gross in 20 days of theatrical run. Out of it, 193.28 crores gross are from India (163.80 crores nett) and the remaining 86 crores are from overseas. As the film has now slowed down, there’s doubt if the mark of 300 crore would be surpassed in the lifetime run.

Now coming to Thunivu, the film has earned 115.70 crores nett in India in 20 days, which equals 136.52 crores gross. Adding another 54 crores from overseas, the action thriller stands a global collection of 190.52 crores gross. The Ajith Kumar starrer will be crossing the 200-crore mark in a week or so. Let’s see how far it goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy Box Office (Worldwide): Chiranjeevi & Ravi Teja’s 200 Crore Grosser Is Miles Ahead Of Balakrishna’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News