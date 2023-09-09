Chandramukhi 2 Release Postponed! Amid Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Fever, Kangana Ranaut Starrer Pushed To Month-End, “Will Be Back Fiercer Than Ever”

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ has been postponed due to “technical delays.” The decision has been taken amid Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s fever worldwide. The Atlee directorial has been on the record-breaking spree ever since it release on September 7.

Lyca Productions took to Instagram, where they announced that the film will now release on September 28.

The production house shared a video with the new release date and captioned it: “Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever.”

Chandramukhi, directed by P. Vasu, was first scheduled to hit the theatres on September 15.

‘Chandamukhi 2’ is the sequel of ‘Chandramukhi’, which was released in 2005 starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. It revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family and a psychiatrist who intends to solve the case while risking his life.

‘Chandramukhi’ is an official remake of the director’s own Kannada film Apthamitra (2004) which is the adaptation of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Currently ruling the screens is Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’. It raked in over Rs 100 crore in just two days of release beating his last release ‘Pathaan’.

