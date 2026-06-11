Thalapathy Vijay has spent decades as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars before successfully making the leap into politics. Now, the spotlight is gradually shifting to his son, Jason Sanjay. Now, his son Jason Sanjay seems to be following in his footsteps and is about to enter the film world. So here’s everything you need to know about Vijay’s son, his education, filmmaking journey, and upcoming project.

Jason Sanjay’s Early Journey: From Education To Filmmaking

Jason Sanjay was born on 26 August, 2000 in London. He is the son of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. Jason has a younger sister named Divya Sasha. He grew up in Chennai and did his schooling at the American International School. He then went to Toronto, Canada, to get a diploma in filmmaking from Toronto Film School. Jason did the course between 2018 and 2020, as per The Indian Express.

Subsequently, Jason got enrolled in a B.A. in screenwriting course at London’s Central Film School. His LinkedIn profile mentions that he has worked as a freelance video editor for HSBC.

After that, Jason came back to Chennai to pursue a career in movies. But unlike his father, Jason has opted for film direction over acting. In 2023, he directed a short film called Pull the Trigger.

Sigma Marks Jason Sanjay’s Directorial Debut

Jason Sanjay stepped into the film industry with his directorial debut titled Sigma. On June 10, 2026, Jason shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Sigma. The pictures showcase Jason with the film’s cast and crew. He wrote in the caption, “Sharing a few of the many beautiful memories from the sets of Sigma Style. Lots of love to my team!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Sanjay (@jason.sanjay_official)

What We Know About Sigma So Far

As per NDTV, Sigma is written and directed by Jason Sanjay and produced by Lyca Productions. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and is slated to release on 31 July 2026. The film is shot by Krishnan Vasant, while Thamas S. has composed the music. Praveen KL has served as the editor. It also stars Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit, Faria Abdullah, and Sampath Raj, among others.

Overall, it’s interesting to see that a successful actor’s child has decided to pursue direction over acting. It will be up to the audience to decide whether they like his film.

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