Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated her baby shower in London and she shared a few glimpses of it with her fans and followers on social media.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and many guests who attended the shower were left impressed with the arrangements.

The sneak peek showcased that the Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower was held in their garden in London. It also had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest.

Rhea took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote: “Such a beautiful baby shower.” Sonam Kapoor’s name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest’s menu.

Rhea shared more pictures from Sonam Kapoor‘s baby shower which had dreamy decorations, and a table filled with cakes and pies for dessert. The guests were also given an ivory bag and a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names. In the photos and videos shared, Sonam glowed in a pink outfit as she danced.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a grand ceremony on May 8, 2018. Around March this year, the actress shared the good news with her fans. Sonam Kapoor has been sending major pregnancy goals. After Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite her real-life father Anil Kapoor, the actress was last seen in AK Vs AK.

