Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beauty and there is no denying that fact. Be it outings with her girl gang or date with hubby Saif Ali Khan or even events celebrating other people’s life and milestone – Mrs KKK is a fashionista. While she slays – always, her fashion during both pregnancies was perfect and on point. In fact, now that her bhai and nanad – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child, the soon-to-be mommy can take some inspo from her.

Advertisement

For the unversed, just a couple of days ago, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her lying on a hospital bed while she and RK lovingly looked at the sonograph machine showing their tiny bean. Since then the newlyweds have been receiving tons of love from their friends, family and fans.

Advertisement

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two had been a busy bee during both her pregnancy. Besides being spotted in and around Mumbai several times during both tenures, Bebo was also busy filming on sets – she shot for Veere Di Wedding soon after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan (shooting was delayed due to lack of maternity insurance in India) and Laal Singh Chaddha while pregnant with Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).

Today, sit back and take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy wardrobe once again and let us know if you also think Alia Bhatt can take some fashion inspo from her bhabhi for the coming few months.

Looking Regal While Slaying On The Ramp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kareena kapoor khan fc 🥀 (@bebokapoors)

In 2016, while pregnant with Taimur, Kareena not only walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive finale, but she slayed it like the royal she is. Dressed in a grey-green lehenga set with intriguing golden work and tassels on the long top, she looked like a begum. Alia Bhatt can opt for something similar to this if she needs to head for a friend’s wedding while heavy with a baby bump.

An Evening Outing That’s All About Freshness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While carrying a baby, one wants to feel light (I guess as I haven’t gone through it yet so don’t know the feeling!) In 2020, while filming for the third season of her radio show What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a blue & white striped dress with a black & white striped cloth belt. The vertical stripes and gathers below the waistband showed off her baby bump but also helped in giving off a slimmer figure vibe. Alia, your bhabhi was right – opt for vertical stripes they will really make you look even more beautiful as you carry the next generation of the Kapoor family.

Swag-Filled Party Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Who said you can’t look s*xy while pregnant? Sharing a throwback picture from her first pregnancy in 2021 – while promoting her book, Kareena wrote “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… was kinda wrong.” And boy was she right. The actress looked hot in an asymmetric kaftan style dress featuring one bare shoulder and a slit running till mid-thing. The olive colour and flowy style of the ensemble almost hid her pregnant belly and is a fashion statement we would love others to follow. Alia, this is a nice choice especially when you are out promoting Brahmastra – it will not make you too conscious about your looks but will you offer comfort and style.

A Wedding/Formal Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wardrobe Story (@thewardrobestory14)

To an event in 2019, a very pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a red satin gown. The off-shoulder style with flowing satin till the ground and a waistline that emphasises the baby bump just made her look 1000% more stunning. Need we tell you why this outfit of Bebo is something pregnant ladies – including her nanad should take inspiration from.

Bruch With Besties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While we shared you looks of a pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan to wear to formal events, casual meetings, parties and more, the last is a casual look you could sport while chilling with your besties. Here, the ‘Heroine’ of Bollywood opted for a cotton printed co-ord set in a shared that compliments her skin tone very well. With comfort and style being the two things this outfit offers the most, we wonder why any pregnant won’t have it in their wardrobe when they feel fat, stuffy and hot!

Do you agree with us that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion choices were on point during both her pregnancies and Alia Bhatt can look to her for inspo? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Sultry Lace White Corset Look Could Be Recreated In Just Under 2k For Your Birthday, Go Steal The Thunder With It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram