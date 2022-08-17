It is turning out to be a poor run for Raksha Bandhan at theatres. The film had collected just 6.31 crores on Monday and the verdict was in any case out. However, it was a matter of how it will sustain during the regular weekdays after the holiday period was over. We’ll there were no surprises really as the numbers came down further to 1.75 crores*.

That has also been made possible since at single screens in mass centres there is still some patronage, and hence post holidays too there are some residual footfalls. This could well enable Raksha Bandhan to collect a little bit right before the end of the week since there is a partial holiday of Janamasthami too. However all of this is just relatively speaking since from absolute numbers perspective, the film is not heading anywhere and it’s all about making appearances now.

So far, Raksha Bandhan has collected 36.22 crores* and the first 7-day collections would struggle to hit the 40 crores mark. Post that it would be anyways quite difficult for the film to collect even though Laal Singh Chaddha is also over and out and there is no new major release on Friday except for Do Baaraa. However it’s not about capacity but content, and when that’s not working out with the audience then the count of shows being available or not isn’t a point of concern at all.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

