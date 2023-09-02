Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has never been the one to take the conventional path; instead, the director delves deep into difficult subjects that bring out the complexity of human relationships. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ helmer has also been popular for speaking his mind, even if it means agreeing to disagree. He has now reacted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘mediocre actors with bigwigs connections’ statement, politely disagreeing with him and sharing his thoughts on the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who initially struggled in Bollywood, has now established himself as a leading star of the showbiz industry, with his critical performance in Anurag’s ‘Gangs of the Wasseypur’ and ‘Sacred Games,’ both garnering him widespread recognition. In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Nawazuddin said that talented actors haven’t been given much scope to grow in Bollywood with no big-budget films to their credit. He said, “Mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them.”

Now, weighing in on the subject, Anurag Kashyap said that actors should not be held responsible for this situation, asserting the issue lies with those who continue to cast them.

During a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap said, “Nawaz’s expectations are fine in their own place. But I disagree with him. We all aim to excel in our work. If an actor’s performance is mediocre, I believe they’ve given their best effort. The issue lies not with the actor but with those who contribute to their stardom and continue to cast them. This phenomenon occurs in every field.”

He further said he could sympathise with someone who feels they aren’t receiving their due, pointing out Nawaz has received his due and perhaps deserves more. He further went on to elaborate on his idea of success and said that if a director earns 10 times the income and operates with a budget 20 times larger than his, it makes him a superior director. “Money isn’t awarded based on my craftsmanship or storytelling abilities. It’s that the said director’s choices have made him a money-spinning machine,” he enunciated.

“It’s almost like a commissioner: you generate money, you get money,” Kashyap said. The Manmarziyaan director explained this phenomenon by comparing himself to a Vada Pav seller. “He earns 10 times more than I do because he sells his Vada pav 50,000 times more frequently than I sell my movies. I can’t look down on him simply because he’s selling vada pav on the roadside. He’s investing and earning money,” the filmmaker added.

He further said that he agrees, that there are numerous mediocre and very bad actors but added that their success is not their fault because it is the world that is paying them and watching them.

Anurag Kashyap will next direct the Hindi remake of ‘Kill Bill’ which will reportedly feature Kriti Sanon in the leading role. On the acting front, he will be seen sharing screen space with Nawzuddin Siddiqui in ‘Haddi’.

