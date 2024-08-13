Abhishek Bachchan has finally disabled the comments option on his latest Instagram post as fans continue to question his marital status with Aishwarya Rai. The separation rumors are getting intense with new developments in the matter every day. To add fuel to the fire, the actor has now taken a much-needed step to avoid all the negativity and speculation surrounding his separation.

In his latest post on the social media platform, the Ghoomer star has disabled the comments option, prohibiting anyone from writing anything on the post. Fans are now wondering if Abhishek made the move after being bombarded with questions about Aishwarya on his social media posts.

Abhishek Bachchan’s New Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a video on Instagram featuring snippets from his visit to the Paris Olympics. While the actor seems to have enjoyed his time witnessing the games, what caught more attention was his comment section, which was turned off. “It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega,” Abhishek wrote in the caption of the post.

The actor further added, “We’ve worked together for about 18 years, and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me. The energy in the entire city was palpable, especially in the stadiums. And then, to have the honor of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

When we checked out other posts on his handle, we found that comments were enabled on those. However, most of these comments by fans were addressed toward his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. While some trolled him for not taking a stand for his wife, others questioned his marital status. Hence, it is possible that Abhishek Bachchan turned off the comments on his new post because of all the trolling he has to face amid his divorce rumors.

The development comes just a day after one of his old interviews from 2016 went viral on social media, where the actor showcased his wedding ring and said that he is still married. Many thought the interview to be recent, believing that Abhishek was trying to put rest to his separation reports. However, when the truth about the video being old came out, fans were sent into a frenzy.

