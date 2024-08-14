Ajay’s remarkable feat of balancing on two moving bikes made his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, a box office success. The film launched Ajay’s prosperous career and helped the movie become well-known.

Ajay Devgn recently revealed how he got his role in Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay was first more concerned with his studies and his career as an assistant director than he was with acting. Director Kuku Kohli visited his home one day and demanded that he accept the part.

Ajay chose to give it a shot despite his initial doubts. Following Phool Aur Kaante‘s success, Ajay decided he wanted to focus solely on acting as a career. Because of the movie’s success, he decided to concentrate on acting and launch his illustrious Bollywood career.

With the film Saugandh, Akshay Kumar made his debut. Even though it wasn’t successful, Akshay persisted. His next movie, Khiladi, was released in 1992 and quickly rose to fame. He became well-known for this movie and was given the moniker Khiladi Kumar.

Akshay’s Bollywood career took off with a number of films titled Khiladi. Both actors had a significant impact: Ajay gained fame for his daring stunt, while Akshay became known for his action-packed roles.

Akshay and Ajay Devgn reunited for the film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay shared a funny story at Sooryavanshi’s trailer launch. He stated that he was originally considered for the role in Phool Aur Kaante, but Ajay was cast instead. Akshay humorously revealed that he found out about his replacement just one day before filming was set to start.

Celebrating 28 years of Khiladi this year, Akshay Kumar referred to the movie as a pivotal moment in his career. Due to their early rivalry and eventual cooperation, Ajay and Akshay both grew to be well-known Bollywood actors who made enormous contributions to the business.

