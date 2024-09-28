It was 51 years ago, that Hindi Cinema welcomed a superstar. A star who was born the minute he walked into the screen singing ‘Main Shayar To Nahin.’ Rishi Kapoor’s made his debut with Bobby alongside Dimple Kapadia and the film arrived in the theaters exactly 51 years ago on September 28, 1973.

The First Star Kid Debut!

In true sense, Bobby was the first star kid film. However, earlier, the elder son of Raj Kapoor – Randhir already made his debut. In fact, Raj Kapoor himself was a star kid. Son of the great Prithviraj Kapoor. After Raj Kapoor it was his younger brothers Shammi and Shashi who had terrific debuts, but none of them had the stardom of a true star kid debut when they arrived, all of them were struggling.

Bobby Box Office

It was Rishi Kapoor’s arrival with Bobby, that marked the hysteria of a star kid arriving on-screen. The son, of the Showman of the Indian Cinema! Bobby, on its opening day, earned 11 lakh at the box office, one of the biggest openings of its time. The film went on to collect 6 crore at the box office, turning into the highest-grossing film of the year 1973!

Bobby Budget, Collection & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 1.25 crore, the film went on to earn a massive profit of 400%. It also earned 29 crore worldwide, helping Raj Kapoor clear off all his debts and breathing life into RK Studios! However, with Bobby, Rishi Kapoor earned a record that stands unbeatable to date!

The Most Profitable Star Kid Debut!

In 1973, registering 400% profit at the box office, Rishi Kapoor delivered a success that stands unmatchable to date! After him, it was Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff & Janhvi Kapoor. But none of the star kids could garner 400% profit with their debut films!

Only Hrithik Roshan Came Close!

Sanjay Dutt’s Debut film Rocky registered a profit of 71.4% with a lifetime collection of 3 crore against a budget of 1.75 crore. Sunny Deol’s Betaab, with a budget of 1.8 crore, earned 7 crore, delivering 294.4% profit. Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee tanked and the only star kid who came close to Rishi Kapoor was Hrithik Roshan!

Hrithik’s debut film, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, was made on a reported budget of 10 crore and earned 45 crore at the box office with a profit of almost 350%. The next star kid to make his theatrical debut is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan with King. It would be interesting to see if Rishi Kapoor’s record finally gets a successor!

