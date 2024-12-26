Mohanlal’s much-talked-about Barroz was released in theatres yesterday and it accumulated a fair number on its day 1. It had the advantage of the Christmas holiday, but the film didn’t go full throttle through over-the-counter ticket sales. Surprisingly, the opening day collection that has been registered is much lower than Mohanlal’s last theatrical release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was released earlier this year. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Mohanlal himself, the Mollywood fantasy film opened to mixed reviews. While it received praise for the visuals, the execution of the legendary Malayalam actor was said to be a problem. As a result, despite the holiday yesterday, the biggie couldn’t attract many footfalls throughout the day. Also, there was a competition in the form of Marco playing in Kerala theatres.

In Malayalam, Barroz started with a solid occupancy of 49% in the morning shows. It saw a good jump during the afternoon and evening shows, but night shows witnessed a dip. Speaking about the collection, the biggie managed to earn 3.65 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk.

It’s a fair number but much below expectations. For the unversed, Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was released in January, earned 5.65 crore net on day 1. Compared to this, Barroz earned 35% less yesterday. The collection was also lower than Unni Mukundan’s Marco, which opened at 4.30 crore net.

The Mollywood biggie also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, and others in key roles. Antony Perumbavoor bankrolled the film, and it is based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

Meanwhile, Barroz is reportedly made on a budget of 80 crores. Compared to such a cost, the start at the Indian box office is dismal. Let’s see how it proceeds.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

