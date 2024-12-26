Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had a merry Christmas yesterday at ticket windows. Among all the Indian films currently running in theatres, the magnum opus was the priority of moviegoers, and it earned a much higher amount than the fresh releases. Backed by an epic run of the Hindi-dubbed version, the film amassed a huge total and entered the 1600 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know where it stands after 21 days!

Considering the craze of the Pushpa sequel, the film was expected to go bonkers on December 25, and that’s what happened. On the third Tuesday, it earned 15 crore net in India. Yesterday, due to the holiday, there was a huge jump, and 20.25 crores came in, which equals 23.89 crore gross. In overseas, too, there was a good jump as the collection went from 1.65 crore gross on Tuesday to 2.50 crore gross yesterday.

After 21 days, Pushpa 2 stands at a massive 1129.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 1332.51 crore gross. The film has amassed 284.25 crore gross in the overseas market so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a staggering 1616.76 crore gross.

With a sum of 1616.76 crore gross in 21 days, Pushpa 2 has emerged as the third Indian film to enter the 1600 crore club globally after Dangal (2059.04 crore gross) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross). Considering its pace, the biggie will easily cross the 1700 crore mark, but it’ll be interesting to see whether it crosses the 1800 crore milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net-1129.25 crores

India gross- 1332.51 crores

Overseas gross- 284.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 1616.76 crores

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. It was released in theatres on December 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

