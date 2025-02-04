Produced by Dil Raju, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, and directed by S Shankar, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Ram Charan in lead, along with Kaira Advani, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Srikant, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream this political-action movie on Prime Video from February 7th in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Kannada.

Today, in Hyderabad, India, February 04, 2025- Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Global Star Ram Charan’s latest film, Game Changer. Directed by widely acclaimed filmmaker S Shankar in his Telugu debut, this high-octane political actioner is produced by Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Headlined by Ram Charan in a promising dual role, the star-studded cast also boasts Kaira Advani, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Srikant, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

The big-ticket movie will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from February 7 in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Kannada. Game Changer marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Game Changer follows Ram Nandan, a principled IAS officer from Visakhapatnam who takes on the herculean task of uprooting the deep-seated corruption within the political system. But his efforts pit him against the formidable Bobbili Mopidevi, a ruthless and power-hungry politician determined to become the Chief Minister by any means necessary. As Ram delves deeper into the web of corruption, he uncovers the vast and sinister nexus of those who will stop at nothing to protect it. With constant threats and danger at every turn, Ram remains undeterred in his mission to expose the rot and ensure justice prevails. Packed with high-stakes action, gripping drama, and a fierce battle between power and principle, the film explores one man’s unshakable will to rewrite the rules.

