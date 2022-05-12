Sarkaru Vaari Paata was one of the most awaited films of the year as people were eagerly waiting to watch Mahesh Babu back on the big screen. Now that the film has finally hit the cinema halls, people are calling the film a blockbuster. Although it was expected to do wonders at the box office, unfortunately, the film has been leaked on a number of illegal torrent websites hours after its release. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The Telugu-language action comedy film has been directed by Parasuram. The south actioner also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead, while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Mahesh Babu fans will be disappointed to know that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is already available to download online. Hours after its official release, the film was uploaded to torrent websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, filmyzilla, and tamilmv.

Before Sarkaru Vaari Paata, other South biggies like, RRR, Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and other films were also leaked online. As the industry is already fighting the issue related to piracy, it seems like the leak will affect the box office collections of the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Meanwhile, while appearing at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major, the South superstar created a stir after he was asked about his plans to enter Bollywood. He said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

It seemed like Mahesh Babu was making a mockery of Bollywood. As the matter escalated, the actor’s team shared a clarification regarding the same that reads, “Mahesh Babu has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.”

