Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has hit theatres today and he is very busy with interviews and media appearances. He was asked if he wanted to act in a biography about his father’s life.

Mahesh explained, “For me, my dad is my God. I will not act in his biopic, I would rather love to produce if the subject can be dealt properly.”

Fans of superstar Krishna (Mahesh’s father) appreciate Mahesh’s references to him in his films. Both stars have appeared in a few films before, and their fans adored them.

Fans went crazy when Krishna’s Alluri Sitaramaraju reference appeared in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ recently. So, there is a constant expectation that Mahesh might someday depict Krishna in his biopic, which would portray the illustrious career of the first superstar in Telugu.

Mahesh was asked if he would be willing to do so in that context.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ released today starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

